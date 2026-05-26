This is a brief recounting of the implementation and repeal of a new policy at the prison where I serve. I offer it because it may be of interest to people who wonder what a Chaplain’s day can look like.

8:00 AM I got a call from one of the chaplains asking if I had seen his text. No, I hadn’t. I was busy compiling my activity report for last week’s visit while eating breakfast. Why, what’s going on?

The chaplain let me know that a new order had come down the pike, and no one would be allowed to bring in paper or pens to prison. We also discussed the memo he was in the process of getting signed by the appropriate authorities, which would allow me to bring in 5 pizzas that day for my 10:30 AM Bible study graduation.

I looked at my regulation-conforming clear plastic backpack with a Resilient Workbook, a green folder, and a couple of pens, and mentally noted what I would not be able to bring to the prison that morning.

Although some people would find this kind of unannounced policy change cause for major frustration, I was not bothered. To me, it was more like an understandable minor annoyance.

This post is my attempt to explain why a fairly neurotic worrywart like myself can roll with these kinds of punches. At the core, this post is an attempt by me to understand how my brain works when it is at its most nimble and adaptive. I think it will help me better adapt in those areas of my life where—for whatever reason—I do get thrown by circumstances.

This post may also be instructive to others who are easily perturbed by change, perhaps giving them a backstage pass to coping mechanisms that might work to their benefit.

Openness to experience

Openness to experience is one of the Big 5 Personality traits that I happen to score off the charts on. As the name of the trait suggests, people who are high in openness to experience like new experiences. We are “open” to travel, art, music, cuisine, and literature. Although we can tolerate meat and potatoes, we don’t mind at all if these food items touch each other on our plates. In other words, we’re not very traditional or conservative, and we enjoy things that are new and fresh to us.

Regarding the paper restrictions, I saw the new rules as an opportunity to get creative. Before the graduation ceremony was over, I had 3-4 potential [and legal] solutions for getting copies of the workbook into the prison despite the paper ban. Looking at barriers as opportunities to get creative is one way I stayed sane while working in a large, government-funded mental health clinic. It applies in the prison setting, as well.

TIP: Try thinking of changes not as disasters, but as opportunities to create something better.

Helping someone else

My pastor has learned that a good way to handle social anxiety at a conference or other large get-together is to scan the room for people who seem nervous or left out and make it his job to connect with them and make them feel welcome and appreciated.

I use a similar strategy when changes occur. I’ve witnessed first-hand an inmate get a ticket when they became enraged the moment a new rule was introduced. They lost all control of their voice and posture and began challenging the poor Commanding Officer, who was the unfortunate messenger. Watching such an interaction is a little like an out-of-body experience. I felt slightly detached as I watched the inmate, driven by some deeply ingrained internal programming, be compelled to keep getting louder and more aggressive until the beleaguered guard issued the ticket, putting an end to the tantrum.

I am not above such behavior and, in fact, I had similar outbursts in high school and during my brief stint as an activist. Taking a page from my pastor’s songbook, I now see it as my role to model calm, rational responses to changing expectations and seemingly arbitrary policy updates. I often tell the inmates, “I follow the rules. It makes life easier.” My hope is that they follow suit.

TIP: Take the focus off how you feel about the barrier and try helping someone else deal with the changes you are facing.

Inappropriate humor

This coping mechanism is also a personality flaw. So, use it at your own risk. It’s a coping skill many people who have worked in the trenches of the mental health industry adopt. Gallows humor, I once called it when bantering back and forth with a psychiatrist friend. He agreed. See enough human misery, and you laugh to keep from crying.

In practice, this coping mechanism looks like this. After allowing the Bible study students to express their frustration over not getting physical copies of their certificates, I tell inappropriate jokes.

Yeah, I was really bummed when I found out I couldn’t bring in the certificates. It was a lot of work soaking those babies in drugs for the last two weeks.

Laughter. [This is never good, as it just encourages me to go farther.]

My wife is happy, though. She finally gets her kitchen back

Later, when the conversation turned to the yard chaplain, an incredibly sweet and gregarious man, lovingly referred to as the “Happy Chappie,” I told an elaborate and completely apocryphal tale about how he had been a different person years ago, when he worked at a men’s prison. I suggested that back then, he wore a bandanna Tupac-style, walked with a one-sided gang-limp, and was feared as an enforcer by even the most hardened lifers in our state’s highest custody male prison.

Not that funny in print, I admit. But the Happy Chappie and the inmates were laughing, having a good time imagining the sweetest chaplain on earth as a bruiser.

TIP: Humor takes the edge off things. Keep it light and avoid mocking the people who caused the changes you don’t like.

Try to run something yourself

Being a regional director at a mental health agency gave me a new perspective on the world. I grew up on the television show M.A.S.H., in which the main character, Hawkeye Pierce, skewered stick-in-the-mud army brass. I had also read Catch-22 and was fed a steady diet of down-with-leadership with mass media portrayals of authority figures as cruel, incompetent, and tone deaf: Dead Poets Society, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Wall (Pink Floyd), Full Metal Jacket, Happy Feet, Johnathan Livingston Seagull — In fact, I an hardly think of a story line in which leadership is kind, wise, or moral.

Side note: I speculate that this media bias toward unflattering depictions of authority figures comes, in part, from the class of people who write our stories. Writers are not generally responsible people. They have their heads in the clouds and can’t be called upon to keep an institution running. And they write stories; they don’t make a product, develop a service, or scale a company. Of course, lonely, introverted, struggling artist-types will favor characters who are underdogs and storylines in which lowly people shame the powerful. “Write what you know” is the famous dictum given to aspiring writers. Most writers don’t know what it is like to run something.

I have empathy for the prison leadership. They are getting pressure in all directions. Jesus says no one can serve two masters. But leadership at the prison where I volunteer has to serve not just the public safety but numerous consent decrees, legislative oversight, and more than one independent oversight office. The ACLU and its prison project visit frequently to follow up on the terms of lawsuits and to collect fresh complaints. Apart from the ACLU, individual inmates have filed over 250 lawsuits against the prison’s health care system. And the news media are always in the wings waiting to publish disparaging news reports about prisons.

Amid all that pressure and oversight, the prison officials must manage over 4,000 of the state’s most unmanageable people while keeping staff, prisoners, and volunteers safe from violence. As just one example, I have worked with inmates who were sentenced to prison for causing a deadly rollover crash. What were they in the process of doing when they caused the crash? “Leaning out the window, weaving in and out of traffic, tryna lite up another car.” She made a pistol hand gesture as she said this.

I have also witnessed a woman strapped into a wheelchair, permanently disabled after a group of women beat her for unknown violations of inter-inmate codes of conduct.

When I think of what leadership in prison has to deal with, I can tell you I don’t want their job. But I am glad someone is willing to do it. Because it needs to be done.

So if instituting and repealing a policy in less than 10 hours seems like some sort of Kafka-esque farce to my readers, I understand how they could feel that way. At the same time, I reserve judgment against the prison’s leadership. I don’t know, but I can guess the kind of prisoner shenanigans and legal constraints led to the decision.

TIP: Instead of complaining about management, try to imagine things from their perspective and think of ways you can make their lives easier.

Wait and see

This is one of my favorite tactics. I learned years ago that things that seem catastrophic in the moment rarely are in the long run. Thus, I make it my practice to withhold reaction for 48-72 hours. I figure any immediate reaction I have will be based on partial information and largely fueled by emotion and worst-case-scenario fantasies.

I often tell myself, “Let’s wait and see how we feel a week from now.” Or, “In a month, this will just be a memory.”

That was good self-counsel in this case. Indeed, the ban was lifted quickly, and when I returned to the prison the next week, the unit chaplain and I went cell to cell, handing out the certificates personally. It turned out to be a nice way to bookend our time together with the inmates. We got to see a number of pleasant smiles and hear some heartfelt “Hallelujahs” from prisoners excited to get their certificates.

Additionally, the walk around the yard allowed me to connect with former students in a friendly way and to hype the next round of the Bible study, which will be for people who have already done one 10-week Bible study with me and now wish to go deeper into what the Word of God has to say about addiction.

Any negativity or anxiety I had allowed myself to experience on the day no paper was allowed would have been pointless. It wouldn’t have changed the outcome, but it would have made me expend a lot of unnecessary emotional calories.

TIP: Withhold judgment until later. Just get through the day and wait until later to decide how you feel about it.

Think of the glory in your suffering

My final cope is to remember all the passages in the New Testament about the power of suffering to correct us and refine our character. In fact, the Bible seems to suggest that believers can know Christ better, share in his life, and experience a type of union with him when we suffer.

Philippians 3:10 (NIV): “I want to know Christ—yes, to know the power of his resurrection and participation in his sufferings, becoming like him in his death.”

1 Peter 4:13 (NIV): “But rejoice inasmuch as you participate in the sufferings of Christ, so that you may be overjoyed when his glory is revealed.”

Romans 8:17 (NIV): “Now if we are children, then we are heirs—heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.”

2 Timothy 2:3 (NIV): “Join with me in suffering, like a good soldier of Christ Jesus.”

Paul resolves to welcome suffering in all its many forms—I assume even when it comes in the form of abrupt policy changes:

Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me. 10 That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.

I mention this cope last because I find that it does not work the same way that psychological coping mechanisms work. Psychological coping mechanisms often work to make the moment more tolerable—the effect is immediate and palpable.

I find that understanding frustration and suffering through the lens of Christianity doesn’t make suffering more pleasant in the moment. Suffering is painful by its nature, and only after the fact can we see its benefit. Suffering happens in the hiddenness of the soil. It can be months, sometimes years, later that the fruit develops.

When it comes to my own spiritual progress, I can agree with the author of Amazing Grace, John Newton:

I am not what I hope to be — soon, soon shall I put off mortality, and with mortality all sin and imperfection. Yet, though I am not what I ought to be, nor what I wish to be, nor what I hope to be, I can truly say, I am not what I once was; a slave to sin and Satan; and I can heartily join with the apostle, and acknowledge, 'By the grace of God I am what I am.'"

Coming to the realization that Newton and the Apostle Paul came to isn’t a hack or a coping mechanism. It is the result of a process of suffering and refinement.