The Chaplain Chronicles

The Chaplain Chronicles

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John
Nov 4, 2024

All great ideas, I really enjoyed the Prodigal Son and will use that story next time somebody comes to the meeting after a slip.

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1 reply by Jason Jonker
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Bea Graves
Oct 31, 2024

What a great idea - I'm always up for a party! But I don't know many people who are upfront and all excited about their return from relapse, or getting "off paper". First we have to expand the sope of "telling people I'm sober/off probation/starting work for the first time" so everyone isn't so uptight about it.

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