The Chaplain Chronicles
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Resources and Long-Form Archi…
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
It's a Party!
Announcing Phoenix-area event
10 hrs ago
•
Jason Jonker
New Year, New Name
A rebranding story
Jan 1
•
Jason Jonker
3
6
December 2025
Christmas for Those in Recovery
And a special video of my band playing a Christmas song
Dec 25, 2025
•
Jason Jonker
7
6
How I Avoid Burnout in Recovery
Or are we producing or announcing an outcome?
Dec 18, 2025
•
Jason Jonker
5
4
The One Scene that Sums Up US History
Since the 1960s till now
Dec 16, 2025
•
Jason Jonker
3
2
What a Bunch of Boy Scouts (Did for Recovery)
More about how non-addicts can help in ways addicts rarely can
Dec 11, 2025
•
Jason Jonker
6
3
Is Internet Incivilty a Sign of Society's Decline?
Why you shouldn't look at the internet's comment section to judge the state of our society
Dec 9, 2025
•
Jason Jonker
2
2
How Not to Judge Murderers
Especially those who murder children
Dec 4, 2025
•
Jason Jonker
6
4
1
November 2025
Why The Prisoners Are Thankful
And why other people are and aren't thankful
Nov 27, 2025
•
Jason Jonker
3
1
1
Please Stop Me Before I Commit to This Writing Project
or give me the green light
Nov 23, 2025
•
Jason Jonker
3
6
How Even the White and Nerdy Can Help
On why "normies" should not be afraid to help addicts and alcoholics
Nov 20, 2025
•
Jason Jonker
4
4
How I Pray for People as a Chaplain
And suggestions for anyone who's not sure what to do about bad news
Nov 13, 2025
•
Jason Jonker
4
6
© 2026 Jason Jonker
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts